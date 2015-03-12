1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,924 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865 0,830-0,835 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,875-0,876 0,845-0,846 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,000 1,570 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 522 518 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 544 540 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed