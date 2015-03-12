1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,924 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865 0,830-0,835 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,875-0,876 0,845-0,846 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,000 1,570 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 522 518 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 544 540 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed