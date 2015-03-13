* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,650-0,927 02,500 0,650-0,928 Gondal 04,000 660-0,900 05,000 665-0,903 Jasdan 0,200 655-0,810 0,200 654-0,833 Jamnagar 01,000 675-0,843 02,000 670-0,860 Junagadh 02,000 663-0,816 02,500 650-0,825 Keshod 01,500 655-0,808 01,500 646-0,824 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,927 0,680-0,928 0,650-0,901 0,650-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,217 1,600-1,850 1,442-1,834 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,000-2,975 2,316-3,025 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,651-0,701 0,645-0,686 Rapeseeds 150 500-580 525-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,015 1,575 1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 525 522 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 547 544 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed