1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,927 0,680-0,928 0,650-0,901 0,650-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,015 1,575 1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 526 522 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 548 544 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed