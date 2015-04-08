* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,650-0,896 02,500 0,680-0,909
Gondal 05,000 660-0,890 05,500 667-0,900
Jasdan 0,300 623-0,871 0,200 640-0,860
Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,900 02,000 665-0,905
Junagadh 02,500 609-0,848 03,000 615-0,864
Keshod 02,000 600-0,837 02,000 600-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,896 0,690-0,909 0,650-0,880 0,680-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,125 1,400-1,700 1,335-1,667
Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,700-3,300 2,580-3,275
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 0,625-0,670 0,600-0,672
Rapeseeds 060 590-646 550-608
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,025 1,560 1,580
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 542 545 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 564 567 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed