* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,650-0,896 02,500 0,680-0,909 Gondal 05,000 660-0,890 05,500 667-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 623-0,871 0,200 640-0,860 Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,900 02,000 665-0,905 Junagadh 02,500 609-0,848 03,000 615-0,864 Keshod 02,000 600-0,837 02,000 600-0,840 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,896 0,690-0,909 0,650-0,880 0,680-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,125 1,400-1,700 1,335-1,667 Sesame (Black) 0,120 2,700-3,300 2,580-3,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 0,625-0,670 0,600-0,672 Rapeseeds 060 590-646 550-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,025 1,560 1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 542 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 564 567 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed