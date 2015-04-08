1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,896 0,690-0,909 0,650-0,880 0,680-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,885-0,886 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,025 1,560 1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 542 545 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 564 567 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,745-1,750
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed