* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,901 03,000 0,650-0,896 Gondal 04,500 655-0,898 05,000 660-0,890 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,850 0,300 623-0,871 Jamnagar 01,500 660-0,906 01,500 650-0,900 Junagadh 02,000 605-0,860 02,500 609-0,848 Keshod 02,000 600-0,850 02,000 600-0,837 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,901 0,670-0,896 0,660-0,890 0,650-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,133 1,360-1,680 1,400-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,500-3,200 2,700-3,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,600 0,640-0,705 0,625-0,670 Rapeseeds 078 620-675 590-646 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,010 1,555 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 542 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 564 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed