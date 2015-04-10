* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased futher due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,74,000-0,75,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,650-0,900 02,500 0,660-0,901 Gondal 04,000 642-0,895 04,500 655-0,898 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,833 0,200 625-0,850 Jamnagar 01,500 680-0,895 01,500 660-0,906 Junagadh 02,500 612-0,845 02,000 605-0,860 Keshod 02,000 610-0,827 02,000 600-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,901 0,650-0,890 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,120 1,400-1,695 1,360-1,680 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,540-3,335 2,500-3,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 0,651-0,711 0,640-0,705 Rapeseeds 060 610-680 620-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 1,000 1,535 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 533 537 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 555 559 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,712 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,722 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed