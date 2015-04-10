1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,901 0,650-0,890 0,660-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,935-0,936 0,855-0,856 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 1,000 1,535 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 534 537 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 556 559 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,712 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,722 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,700-26,800 26,800-26,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed