* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 0,74,000-0,75,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,913 03,000 0,660-0,900 Gondal 05,000 660-0,915 04,000 642-0,895 Jasdan 0,300 620-0,820 0,300 630-0,833 Jamnagar 02,000 677-0,900 01,500 680-0,895 Junagadh 03,000 640-0,860 02,500 612-0,845 Keshod 02,000 633-0,840 02,000 610-0,827 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,913 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,650-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,194 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,695 Sesame (Black) 0,094 2,450-3,275 2,540-3,335 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,320 0,651-0,718 0,651-0,711 Rapeseeds 150 615-677 610-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 1,545 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 538 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 560 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed