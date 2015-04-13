1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,913 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,865-0,866 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 1,545 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 538 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 567 560 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 26,700-26,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed