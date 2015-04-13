1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,913 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,865-0,866 0,855-0,856
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 1,545 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 545 538 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 567 560 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 26,700-26,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed