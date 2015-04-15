* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,920 02,500 0,670-0,913
Gondal 04,500 675-0,916 05,000 660-0,915
Jasdan 0,200 625-0,829 0,300 620-0,820
Jamnagar 02,500 665-0,910 02,000 677-0,900
Junagadh 03,500 650-0,881 03,000 640-0,860
Keshod 02,000 640-0,856 02,000 633-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,680-0,913 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,140 1,360-1,685 1,400-1,700
Sesame (Black) 0,105 2,435-3,300 2,450-3,275
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,012 0,645-0,715 0,651-0,718
Rapeseeds 125 625-696 615-677
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 0,995 1,565 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 545 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 567 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed