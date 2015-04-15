* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,920 02,500 0,670-0,913 Gondal 04,500 675-0,916 05,000 660-0,915 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,829 0,300 620-0,820 Jamnagar 02,500 665-0,910 02,000 677-0,900 Junagadh 03,500 650-0,881 03,000 640-0,860 Keshod 02,000 640-0,856 02,000 633-0,840 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,680-0,913 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,140 1,360-1,685 1,400-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,105 2,435-3,300 2,450-3,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,012 0,645-0,715 0,651-0,718 Rapeseeds 125 625-696 615-677 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 0,995 1,565 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 567 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed