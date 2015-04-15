1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,680-0,913 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,860-0,865 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,875-0,876 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 0,995 1,560 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 548 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 570 567 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,600-26,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed