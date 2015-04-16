* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,11,000-1,12,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,928 02,500 0,670-0,920 Gondal 04,000 671-0,900 04,500 675-0,916 Jasdan 0,300 664-0,840 0,200 625-0,829 Jamnagar 01,500 670-0,905 02,500 665-0,910 Junagadh 03,000 628-0,877 03,500 650-0,881 Keshod 02,000 611-0,850 02,000 640-0,856 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,928 0,680-0,920 0,660-0,905 0,670-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,080 1,300-1,750 1,360-1,685 Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,450-3,275 2,435-3,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,024 0,641-0,705 0,645-0,715 Rapeseeds 300 630-705 625-696 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,005 1,565 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 570 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed