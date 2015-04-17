* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,11,000-1,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,902 02,500 0,660-0,928 Gondal 04,500 665-0,889 04,000 671-0,900 Jasdan 0,200 645-0,825 0,300 664-0,840 Jamnagar 01,000 650-0,900 01,500 670-0,905 Junagadh 02,500 626-0,860 03,000 628-0,877 Keshod 02,000 605-0,850 02,000 611-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,671-0,902 0,670-0,928 0,660-0,895 0,660-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,080 1,400-1,740 1,300-1,750 Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,700-3,270 2,450-3,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,800 0,631-0,705 0,641-0,705 Rapeseeds 090 635-702 630-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,010 1,565 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 567 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,715 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed