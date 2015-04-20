* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,49,000-1,50,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,905 03,000 0,660-0,905
Gondal 04,000 673-0,890 04,500 665-0,889
Jasdan 0,300 640-0,838 0,200 645-0,825
Jamnagar 01,500 665-0,905 01,000 650-0,900
Junagadh 03,000 620-0,858 02,500 626-0,860
Keshod 02,000 611-0,872 02,000 605-0,850
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,671-0,902 0,660-0,900 0,660-0,894
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,150 1,360-1,750 1,400-1,740
Sesame (Black) 0,154 2,410-3,260 2,700-3,270
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,087 0,641-0,700 0,631-0,705
Rapeseeds 010 625-693 635-702
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 1,545 1,550
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 548 548 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 570 570 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed