1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,900 0,660-0,894 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 1,545 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 548 548 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 570 570 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed