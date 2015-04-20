1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,900 0,660-0,894
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 1,545 1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 548 548 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 570 570 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed