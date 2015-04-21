1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,905 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,995 1,530 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 551 548 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 573 570 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed