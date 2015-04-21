1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,905 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,985 0,995 1,530 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 551 548 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 573 570 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed