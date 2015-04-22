Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,39,000-1,40,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,900 03,000 0,660-0,905 Gondal 04,000 661-0,890 03,500 675-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 655-0,843 0,200 650-0,855 Jamnagar 02,000 680-0,906 02,500 676-0,898 Junagadh 02,500 622-0,871 03,000 640-0,860 Keshod 01,500 605-0,860 01,500 600-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,150 1,400-1,750 1,400-1,770 Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,460-3,240 2,450-3,270 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,875 0,631-0,690 0,641-0,698 Rapeseeds 080 615-684 650-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,985 1,520 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 573 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12