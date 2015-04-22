* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,39,000-1,40,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,900 03,000 0,660-0,905 Gondal 04,000 661-0,890 03,500 675-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 655-0,843 0,200 650-0,855 Jamnagar 02,000 680-0,906 02,500 676-0,898 Junagadh 02,500 622-0,871 03,000 640-0,860 Keshod 01,500 605-0,860 01,500 600-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,150 1,400-1,750 1,400-1,770 Sesame (Black) 0,070 2,460-3,240 2,450-3,270 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,875 0,631-0,690 0,641-0,698 Rapeseeds 080 615-684 650-694 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,985 1,520 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 547 551 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 569 573 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed