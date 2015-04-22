1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,920-0,925 0,880-0,885 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,935-0,936 0,895-0,896 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,985 1,525 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 547 551 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 569 573 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed