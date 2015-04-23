* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,39,000-1,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,905 03,000 0,660-0,900 Gondal 04,000 650-0,877 04,000 661-0,890 Jasdan 0,200 656-0,825 0,300 655-0,843 Jamnagar 02,000 689-0,915 02,000 680-0,906 Junagadh 02,000 625-0,885 02,500 622-0,871 Keshod 01,500 621-0,870 01,500 605-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,905 0,670-0,900 0,670-0,900 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,105 1,410-1,770 1,400-1,750 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,450-3,260 2,460-3,240 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,875 0,631-0,691 0,631-0,690 Rapeseeds 080 650-675 615-684 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,980 0,980 1,525 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 547 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 569 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed