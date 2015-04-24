* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,903 02,500 0,670-0,905 Gondal 03,500 643-0,875 04,000 650-0,877 Jasdan 0,200 650-0,846 0,200 656-0,825 Jamnagar 01,500 680-0,900 02,000 689-0,915 Junagadh 01,500 610-0,872 02,000 625-0,885 Keshod 01,000 600-0,850 01,500 621-0,870 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,903 0,680-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,135 1,400-1,824 1,410-1,770 Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,400-3,318 2,450-3,260 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 0,651-0,715 0,631-0,691 Rapeseeds 050 625-695 650-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 1,520 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 550 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 572 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil label tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed