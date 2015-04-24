1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien moved up due to firm global advices. 4. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,903 0,680-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,980 1,505 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 555 550 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 577 572 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed