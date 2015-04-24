1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien moved up due to firm global advices.
4. Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,660-0,903 0,680-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,965 0,980 1,505 1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 555 550 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 577 572 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,715 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,700-27,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed