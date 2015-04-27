* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,64,000-1,65,000 versus 1,14,000-1,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,660-0,900 02,500 0,660-0,905 Gondal 03,500 625-0,870 03,500 643-0,875 Jasdan 0,300 615-0,833 0,200 650-0,846 Jamnagar 01,500 660-0,905 01,500 680-0,900 Junagadh 02,000 626-0,865 01,500 610-0,872 Keshod 01,000 610-0,832 01,000 600-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,900 0,665-0,905 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,139 1,420-1,730 1,400-1,824 Sesame (Black) 0,197 2,500-3,300 2,400-3,318 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,840 0,651-0,721 0,651-0,715 Rapeseeds 070 640-708 625-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,500 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 562 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 584 582 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed