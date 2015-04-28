Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,44,000-1,45,000 versus 1,64,000-1,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,660-0,892 02,000 0,660-0,900 Gondal 03,000 640-0,875 03,500 625-0,870 Jasdan 0,200 605-0,830 0,300 615-0,833 Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,918 01,500 660-0,905 Junagadh 01,500 610-0,861 02,000 626-0,865 Keshod 01,000 600-0,825 01,000 610-0,832 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,892 0,670-0,900 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,164 1,430-1,733 1,420-1,730 Sesame (Black) 0,065 2,500-3,310 2,500-3,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,660-0,724 0,651-0,721 Rapeseeds 055 625-710 640-708 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 1,495 1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 563 566 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 585 588 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,723 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,733 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12