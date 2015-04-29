* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,34,000-1,35,000 versus 1,44,000-1,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,670-0,880 02,000 0,660-0,892 Gondal 02,500 656-0,866 03,000 640-0,875 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,825 0,200 605-0,830 Jamnagar 01,000 669-0,897 01,500 650-0,918 Junagadh 01,500 608-0,850 01,500 610-0,861 Keshod 01,000 600-0,818 01,000 600-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,880 0,670-0,892 0,670-0,880 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,212 1,400-1,700 1,430-1,733 Sesame (Black) 0,068 2,450-3,275 2,500-3,310 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,670-0,720 0,660-0,724 Rapeseeds 045 618-705 625-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 560 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 582 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed