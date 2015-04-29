* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,34,000-1,35,000 versus 1,44,000-1,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,670-0,880 02,000 0,660-0,892
Gondal 02,500 656-0,866 03,000 640-0,875
Jasdan 0,200 600-0,825 0,200 605-0,830
Jamnagar 01,000 669-0,897 01,500 650-0,918
Junagadh 01,500 608-0,850 01,500 610-0,861
Keshod 01,000 600-0,818 01,000 600-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,675-0,880 0,670-0,892 0,670-0,880 0,660-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,212 1,400-1,700 1,430-1,733
Sesame (Black) 0,068 2,450-3,275 2,500-3,310
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,750 0,670-0,720 0,660-0,724
Rapeseeds 045 618-705 625-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 557 560 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 579 582 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed