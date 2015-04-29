1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,675-0,880 0,670-0,892 0,670-0,880 0,660-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,965-0,966 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 558 560 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 580 582 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 28,400-28,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed