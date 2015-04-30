* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,32,000-1,33,000 versus 1,34,000-1,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,676-0,883 02,000 0,660-0,880 Gondal 02,500 645-0,865 02,500 656-0,866 Jasdan 0,300 653-0,840 0,200 600-0,825 Jamnagar 01,500 680-0,895 01,000 669-0,897 Junagadh 01,500 606-0,845 01,500 608-0,850 Keshod 01,000 600-0,833 01,000 600-0,818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,681-0,883 0,675-0,880 0,676-0,872 0,670-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,150 1,400-1,690 1,400-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,086 2,460-3,270 2,450-3,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,651-0,715 0,660-0,720 Rapeseeds 100 670-707 618-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,945 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 561 558 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 583 580 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,635-1,640 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed