* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,92,000-0,93,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,660-0,905 02,000 0,660-0,901
Gondal 02,500 640-0,873 02,000 633-0,850
Jasdan 0,300 610-0,835 0,300 635-0,830
Jamnagar 01,500 675-0,900 01,000 660-0,890
Junagadh 02,500 615-0,852 02,000 623-0,863
Keshod 01,000 600-0,825 01,000 610-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,901 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,885
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,410-1,733 1,430-1,740
Sesame (Black) 0,218 2,530-3,265 2,440-3,155
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,024 0,658-0,723 0,640-0,715
Rapeseeds 100 700-750 665-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 573 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 595 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed