* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,92,000-0,93,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,660-0,905 02,000 0,660-0,901 Gondal 02,500 640-0,873 02,000 633-0,850 Jasdan 0,300 610-0,835 0,300 635-0,830 Jamnagar 01,500 675-0,900 01,000 660-0,890 Junagadh 02,500 615-0,852 02,000 623-0,863 Keshod 01,000 600-0,825 01,000 610-0,840 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,901 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,885 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,410-1,733 1,430-1,740 Sesame (Black) 0,218 2,530-3,265 2,440-3,155 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,024 0,658-0,723 0,640-0,715 Rapeseeds 100 700-750 665-705 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 573 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 595 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed