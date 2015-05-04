1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to bullish trend in seed prices. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,901 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,885 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 570 573 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 592 595 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to firm trend in seed prices. 