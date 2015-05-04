1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to bullish trend in seed prices.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,901 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,885
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 570 573 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 592 595 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,92,000-0,93,000 versus 1,02,000-1,03,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,660-0,905 02,000 0,660-0,901
Gondal 02,500 640-0,873 02,000 633-0,850
Jasdan 0,300 610-0,835 0,300 635-0,830
Jamnagar 01,500 675-0,900 01,000 660-0,890
Junagadh 02,500 615-0,852 02,000 623-0,863
Keshod 01,000 600-0,825 01,000 610-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,670-0,901 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,885
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,410-1,733 1,430-1,740
Sesame (Black) 0,218 2,530-3,265 2,440-3,155
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,024 0,658-0,723 0,640-0,715
Rapeseeds 100 700-750 665-705
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 573 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 595 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed