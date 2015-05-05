* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,61,000-1,62,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,893 02,000 0,660-0,905 Gondal 02,500 645-0,875 02,500 640-0,873 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,822 0,300 610-0,835 Jamnagar 01,000 700-0,904 01,500 675-0,900 Junagadh 02,000 612-0,845 02,500 615-0,852 Keshod 01,000 600-0,822 01,000 600-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,893 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,880 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,280 1,400-1,710 1,410-1,733 Sesame (Black) 0,196 2,510-3,250 2,530-3,265 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,764 0,663-0,731 0,658-0,723 Rapeseeds 050 725-745 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 570 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 592 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,820-0,825 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed