* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to bullish trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,61,000-1,62,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,893 02,000 0,660-0,905
Gondal 02,500 645-0,875 02,500 640-0,873
Jasdan 0,200 600-0,822 0,300 610-0,835
Jamnagar 01,000 700-0,904 01,500 675-0,900
Junagadh 02,000 612-0,845 02,500 615-0,852
Keshod 01,000 600-0,822 01,000 600-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,893 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,880 0,660-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,280 1,400-1,710 1,410-1,733
Sesame (Black) 0,196 2,510-3,250 2,530-3,265
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,764 0,663-0,731 0,658-0,723
Rapeseeds 050 725-745 700-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 570 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 592 0,945-0,950 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed