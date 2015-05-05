* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,893 0,670-0,905 0,660-0,880 0,660-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,980-0,985 0,870-0,875 0,880-0,885
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,995-0,996 0,885-0,886 0,895-0,896
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 570 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 592 0,955-0,960 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,725 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,735 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,030-1,035 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,820-0,825
Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed