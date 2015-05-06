* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,33,000-1,34,000 versus 1,61,000-1,62,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,670-0,910 02,500 0,660-0,893 Gondal 03,000 656-0,890 02,500 645-0,875 Jasdan 0,200 603-0,850 0,200 600-0,822 Jamnagar 01,500 687-0,905 01,000 700-0,904 Junagadh 02,500 615-0,862 02,000 612-0,845 Keshod 01,000 609-0,825 01,000 600-0,822 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,675-0,910 0,670-0,893 0,670-0,903 0,660-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,290 1,430-1,750 1,400-1,710 Sesame (Black) 0,370 2,480-3,174 2,510-3,250 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,920 0,651-0,731 0,663-0,731 Rapeseeds 125 675-741 725-745 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,950 1,490 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 602 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,675-1,680 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed