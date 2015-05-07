* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from oil mills. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 1,33,000-1,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,680-0,925 02,500 0,670-0,910 Gondal 02,500 606-0,900 03,000 656-0,890 Jasdan 0,200 605-0,877 0,200 603-0,850 Jamnagar 01,000 007-0,900 01,500 687-0,905 Junagadh 02,000 605-0,854 02,500 615-0,862 Keshod 01,000 600-0,830 01,000 609-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,685-0,925 0,675-0,910 0,680-0,915 0,670-0,903 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,160 1,425-1,700 1,430-1,750 Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,700-3,080 2,480-3,174 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,900 0,650-0,731 0,651-0,731 Rapeseeds 050 680-755 675-741 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,955 1,485 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 577 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 599 602 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed