* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,685-0,925 0,675-0,910 0,680-0,915 0,670-0,903 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,955 1,480 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 602 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,400-30,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed