* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,28,000-1,29,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,686-0,935 02,500 0,680-0,925 Gondal 02,500 640-0,910 02,500 606-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 624-0,874 0,200 605-0,877 Jamnagar 01,000 705-0,912 01,000 700-0,900 Junagadh 01,500 622-0,865 02,000 605-0,854 Keshod 01,000 613-0,832 01,000 600-0,830 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,691-0,935 0,685-0,925 0,686-0,905 0,680-0,915 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,160 1,550-1,775 1,425-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,276 2,200-2,980 2,700-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,658-0,722 0,650-0,731 Rapeseeds 080 730-760 680-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,485 1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 607 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed