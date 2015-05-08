* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,691-0,935 0,685-0,925 0,686-0,905 0,680-0,915 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,990-0,995 0,960-0,965 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,005-1,006 0,975-0,976 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 585 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 607 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,310-3,320 3,310-3,320 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,455-3,460 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,250-2,255 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,400-30,500 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed