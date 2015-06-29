* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,750-1,050 01,500 0,715-1,219 Gondal 01,500 709-1,112 01,000 700-1,150 Jasdan 0,200 685-1,050 0,200 690-1,065 Jamnagar 02,000 725-1,160 01,500 740-1,195 Junagadh 02,500 711-1,100 01,500 702-1,140 Keshod 00,500 690-1,046 00,500 699-1,075 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,050 0,805-1,219 0,750-0,945 0,715-0,936 (auction price) Market delivery 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,235-1,236 1,235-1,236 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,680 1,500-1,749 1,500-1,730 Sesame (Black) 0,280 2,000-2,780 2,000-2,875 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,705-0,755 0,711-0,755 Rapeseeds 020 710-760 720-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,600 1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 596 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 618 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,125 2,125 3,290-3,300 3,290-3,300 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,435-3,440 3,435-3,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed