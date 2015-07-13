1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,831-1,016 0,840-1,014 0,821-0,995 0,815-0,998 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,085 1,080 1,660 1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)