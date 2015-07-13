1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,831-1,016 0,840-1,014 0,821-0,995 0,815-0,998
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,085 1,080 1,660 1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,650
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,760-1,765 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,770-1,775 1,765-1,770
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,790-1,795 1,785-1,790
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)