1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,835-1,015 0,831-1,016 0,819-0,994 0,821-0,995
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,945-0,946 0,955-0,956
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,100 1,085 1,680 1,660
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,660
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 591 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 613 610 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,780
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,950-1,955 1,950-1,955
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Suvra Roy)