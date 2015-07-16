1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,846-0,995 0,850-1,017 0,835-0,987 0,825-0,995 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,970-0,975 0,920-0,925 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,985-0,986 0,935-0,936 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,100 1,100 1,680 1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 589 591 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 611 613 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,100 2,100 3,250-3,260 3,250-3,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,780-1,785 1,780-1,785 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,790-1,795 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,810-1,815 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,405-3,410 3,405-3,410 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,925-1,930 1,925-1,930 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed (Suvra Roy)