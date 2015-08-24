Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to weak global advices. Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,855-0,990 0,843-0,987 0,840-0,980 0,840-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 0,995-0,996 0,995-0,996 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,305 1,115-1,473 1,130-1,478 Sesame (Black) 0,883 2,200-2,900 2,300-2,815 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,383 0,719-0,765 0,725-0,762 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 650-749 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,070 1,075 1,665 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,805-1,810 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil label tin 1,815-1,820 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,835-1,830 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,760-0,765 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed