Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,855-0,990 0,845-0,990 0,840-0,980 0,840-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 0,970-0,975 0,980-0,985 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,195-1,196 0,985-0,986 0,995-0,996 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,075 1,640 1,670 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 615 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,810-1,815 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,840-1,845 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,755-0,760 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed