Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 25 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to weak global advice. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 00,500 0,840-0,990 Gondal 02,500 860-1,000 02,500 858-1,005 Jasdan 0,200 810-0,945 0,300 800-0,967 Jamnagar 01,500 840-1,015 01,500 850-1,023 Junagadh 02,500 848-0,985 01,500 825-0,989 Keshod 00,500 811-0,950 00,500 838-0,955 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,855-0,990 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,115-1,473 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,200-2,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,719-0,765 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 000-000 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,055 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 588 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 610 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil label tin 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,745-0,750 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed