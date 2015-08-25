Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,855-0,990 0,000-0,000 0,840-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,055 1,055 1,640 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 610 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,790-1,795 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,820-1,825 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,755-0,760 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed