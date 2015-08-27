* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,05,000-0,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,600 0,825-0,982 00,500 0,840-0,990
Gondal 01,500 846-0,980 02,500 860-1,000
Jasdan 0,200 800-0,923 0,200 810-0,945
Jamnagar 01,000 834-0,996 01,500 840-1,015
Junagadh 01,000 825-0,980 02,500 848-0,985
Keshod 00,500 803-0,950 00,500 811-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-0,982 0,855-0,990 0,825-0,978 0,840-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,145 1,090-1,477 1,115-1,473
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,540-2,890 2,200-2,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,405 0,720-0,755 0,719-0,765
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 000-000
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,065 1,055 1,655 1,640
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 588 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 610 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed