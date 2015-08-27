1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-0,982 0,855-0,990 0,825-0,978 0,840-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,055 1,645 1,640
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 585 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 607 610 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,790-1,795
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,800
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed