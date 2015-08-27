1.Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-0,982 0,855-0,990 0,825-0,978 0,840-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,055 1,645 1,640 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 610 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,790-1,795 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,800 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed