* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,500 0,830-0,991 00,600 0,825-0,982 Gondal 01,000 845-0,985 01,500 846-0,980 Jasdan 0,200 805-0,948 0,200 800-0,923 Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,016 01,000 834-0,996 Junagadh 01,500 841-0,988 01,000 825-0,980 Keshod 00,500 800-0,932 00,500 803-0,950 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-0,991 0,840-0,982 0,830-0,980 0,825-0,978 (auction price) Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,520 1,100-1,475 1,090-1,477 Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,265-2,940 2,540-2,890 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,731-0,758 0,720-0,755 Rapeseeds 028 731-748 000-000 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,645 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,745-0,750 0,750-0,755 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed