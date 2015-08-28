* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,500 0,830-0,991 00,600 0,825-0,982
Gondal 01,000 845-0,985 01,500 846-0,980
Jasdan 0,200 805-0,948 0,200 800-0,923
Jamnagar 01,000 850-1,016 01,000 834-0,996
Junagadh 01,500 841-0,988 01,000 825-0,980
Keshod 00,500 800-0,932 00,500 803-0,950
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-0,991 0,840-0,982 0,830-0,980 0,825-0,978
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,185-1,186 1,185-1,186 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,520 1,100-1,475 1,090-1,477
Sesame (Black) 0,500 2,265-2,940 2,540-2,890
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,225 0,731-0,758 0,720-0,755
Rapeseeds 028 731-748 000-000
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,645 1,645
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil label tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm oil 0,745-0,750 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed