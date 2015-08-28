1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,840-0,991 0,840-0,982 0,830-0,980 0,825-0,978
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,170-1,175 0,940-0,945 0,970-0,975
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,185-1,186 0,955-0,956 0,985-0,986
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,060 1,060 1,645 1,645
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,690
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 607 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,795-1,800 1,795-1,800
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,805-1,810 1,805-1,810
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,825-1,830 1,825-1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,810
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,745-0,750 0,750-0,755
Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905
Vanaspati Ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815
Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed