Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festivals. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,810 286-359 285-360 Wheat Tukda 01,290 287-430 287-400 Jowar White 075 265-450 270-560 Bajra 0,025 205-285 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,322 861-1,051 751-1,027 Udid 0,070 1,400-1,650 1,400-1,646 Moong 0,400 1,150-1,370 1,140-1,340 Tuar 0,020 1,600-1,950 1,600-1,800 Maize 008 280-305 248-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,450-1,850 1,800-1,925 Choli 0,020 0,975-1,340 0,950-1,275 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,100-9,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
