* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,800 0,835-0,985 00,500 0,830-0,991 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 845-0,985 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 805-0,948 Jamnagar 02,000 844-1,030 01,000 850-1,016 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 841-0,988 Keshod 01,000 821-0,973 00,500 800-0,932 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-0,985 0,840-0,991 0,835-0,945 0,830-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,200-1,465 1,100-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,300-2,875 2,265-2,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,402 0,725-0,770 0,731-0,758 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 731-748 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,650 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,745-0,750 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed