Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to firm global advice. * Castor oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,800 0,835-0,985 00,500 0,830-0,991 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 845-0,985 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 805-0,948 Jamnagar 02,000 844-1,030 01,000 850-1,016 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 841-0,988 Keshod 01,000 821-0,973 00,500 800-0,932 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-0,985 0,840-0,991 0,835-0,945 0,830-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,155-1,156 1,155-1,156 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,200-1,465 1,100-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,300-2,875 2,265-2,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,402 0,725-0,770 0,731-0,758 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 731-748 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,065 1,060 1,650 1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,050 2,050 3,190-3,200 3,190-3,200 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,800 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,810 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,800-1,805 1,795-1,800 Groundnut oil label tin 1,810-1,815 1,805-1,810 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,830-1,835 1,825-1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,755-0,760 0,745-0,750 Sesame oil 3,335-3,340 3,335-3,340 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,900-1,905 1,900-1,905 Vanaspati ghee 0,810-0,815 0,810-0,815 Castor oil commercial 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12